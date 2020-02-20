National-level hockey player, friend shot dead in Punjab

Chandigarh: A national-level hockey player Amrik Singh and his friend Simranjit Singh were shot dead by their colleague in Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's hometown Patiala on Wednesday night over a petty issue.

The victims were employed with the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.



The police said the duo had an altercation with a person named Manoj Kumar and his son at an eatery. They beat up the father-son duo.



Later, Manoj went home to bring his double-barrelled rifle and allegedly fired at Amrik and Simranjit. Both died on the spot.



A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

