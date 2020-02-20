{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

National-level hockey player, friend shot dead in Punjab

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
National-level hockey player, friend shot dead in Punjab
Representational image
SHARE

Chandigarh: A national-level hockey player Amrik Singh and his friend Simranjit Singh were shot dead by their colleague in Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's hometown Patiala on Wednesday night over a petty issue.

The victims were employed with the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.

The police said the duo had an altercation with a person named Manoj Kumar and his son at an eatery. They beat up the father-son duo.

Later, Manoj went home to bring his double-barrelled rifle and allegedly fired at Amrik and Simranjit. Both died on the spot.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES