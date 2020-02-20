Three dead, 9 injured as crane crashes in the set of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Chennai: A crane came crashing down on the shooting location of director Shankar's Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 here killing three and injuring over nine persons.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna, 34, Shankar's assistant director for Indian 2, Madhu (29) and Chandran (60), both part of the catering team on the location.

Kamal Haasan and Shankar were also present at the sets when the crane crashed.

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

Initial reports suggested Shankar too had been injured, but production managers have denied this.

The crane, on which a heavy duty light was being mounted, came crashing down at the site located at Nasrampeth near Poonamallee around 1:30 am.

The victims were first taken to a private hospital nearby and their bodies were shifted to Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

The injured are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Poonamallee. The condition of two of the injured are reportedly critical, though there is no official confirmation on this.

"I have faced and overcome many accidents, but today's is the most horrific one. I lost three colleagues. The distress of their family members will be many times greater than my own pain. I share their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them," Kamal tweeted.

Nazarathpet police have registered a case.

Indian 2

The film is a sequel to Kamal's 1996 blockbuster, which narrates the story of an aged Army veteran, who takes the law into his own hands as a crusader against corruption, when he finds there is no other way to stem the rot.

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Siddharth are Kamal's co-stars in Indian 2. The film is slated for an early 2021 release, probably during Pongal.

#Indian2 mishap: 3 dead & 9 injured in the crane accident. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Director Shankar is unhurt. pic.twitter.com/62Ux5Bav53 — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) February 19, 2020

The first part of Indian, also directed by Shankar, had Manisha Koirala, Nedumudi Venu, Urmila Matondkar,Sukanya and Nedumudi Venu as Kamal's co-stars.

The shooting of Indian, which had been delayed as Kamal was recuperating after a minor operation, began earlier this month.

Some parts of the movie were slated to be shot in China, but after the outbreak of coronavirus, it had been decided to shift the shooting to Italy, according to media reports.