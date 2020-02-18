Headless torso found in sack near TN-Kerala border

Kumaly: Tamil Nadu Police have identified the headless torso found in a canal at Kambam as that of a local resident. His mother and brother have been arrested over the gruesome murder.

The murdered has been identified as Vighneshwar.

His mother has admitted to the murder.

Vighneshwar's bad behaviour forced us to do away with him, she reportedly told the police.

The torso was found at Thottaman Thurai along the Kambam-Churaly Road around 10pm on Sunday. Some locals, who were fishing by the canal from the Mullaperiyar dam, first spotted the body. Injury marks have been found on the chest.

Vighneshwar's severed head was later found from a well. The search is on to locate hands and legs that were chopped off.

A man and woman who arrived on a two-wheeler had dumped the sack by 9pm. When questioned about the contents in the sack, the duo said those were the leftovers from a puja ritual held at their house and left the spot, the witnesses said.

Suspicious, the onlookers took out the sack from the canal and examined only to find the body part. They immediately alerted the police. They told the police that they had not seen the man and woman before and that they spoke in Tamil.

Dog squad had conducted checks in the area on Monday morning. Four special squads have been formed for the investigation.

The police have extended the probe to include Kerala border region too.

Kambam in Theni district of Tamil Nadu is close to the state border with Kerala.