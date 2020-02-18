Coronavirus: 231 Indian, 7 Maldivians sent home from ITBP quarantine camp in New Delhi

New Delhi: A total of 238 people, including seven Maldivians, housed at a quarantine facility here in Chhawla ITBP camp have been sent home after they tested negative in the final check -- with no coronavirus infection symptoms, officials said on Tuesday.

They are among 406 inmates, including seven children, who were shifted to the west Delhi quarantine facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) after the group was brought back from China's Wuhan -- the epicentre of the deadly virus -- on February 1 and 2.

"Out of 406 inmates, 238 were sent to their home on Monday after their final report found negative. Their dispersal began on Monday afternoon. Most of the 238 inmates left from Chhawla camp to their destinations by Monday night," ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey told IANS.

Of the 238, seven are from the Maldives and they left for their country in a flight around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

As per the ITBP spokesperson, the dispersal process of other inmates will continue through Tuesday.

The dispersal process of the 406 inmates began following the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR)-- the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research -- final report submitted on Sunday to the ITBP confirmed negative findings mentioned negative coronavirus symptom.

The inmates, including an infant, were kept under observation of an expert team of doctors and medical professionals.