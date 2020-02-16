Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time on Sunday at the city's Ramlila Maidan where a multi-level security arrangement has been put in place.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters in large numbers thronged to Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony.

The theme at the Ramlila Maidan among the enthusiastic crowd seems to be that of nationalism with patriotic songs being played over the loudspeakers. Songs of film 'Border', 'Rang De Basanti' are being played here.

At the Ramlila Maidan, AAP supporters holding tricolours also displayed posters that said "Nayak 2 is back again". The poster has a picture of actor Anil Kapoor along with that of Arvind Kejriwal wearing the famous 'Anna cap' with Aam Aadmi written on it.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Kejriwal was compared with the the fictional character played in the Hindi film Nayak.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony to bless "their son".

Besides the AAP chief, his cabinet colleagues - Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam will also take oath.

The Aam Aadmi Party has invited 50 people from different walks of life, who have contributed to Delhi's "nirman", to share the stage with Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony.

According to the police, 2,000 to 3,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, will be deployed as part of the security arrangements. Drones are likely to be used for surveillance.

The AAP had said no chief minister or political leader from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony.

On Saturday, Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for Delhi's development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months, according to party functionaries.

Traffic regulations have been put in place in the area adjoining Ramlila Maidan from 8am to 2pm.

As this is an event open for the public, "We are expecting a good number of people to turn up" senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said.