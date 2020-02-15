{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Shah Faesal's detention extended under PSA

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Why Kashmiri officer Shah Faesal quit IAS to join politics
Faesal is likely to join the National Conference and will contest the Lok Sabha election from Baramulla constituency in the Kashmir Valley. Photo: Facebook/Shah Faesal
SHARE

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has booked former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal under the controversial Public Safety Act, official sources said on Saturday.

Faesal, who has been under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was booked under the PSA on Friday night, according to the sources.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also booked under the PSA on the night of February 6, barely a few hours before their preventive detention was to end.

The PSA has two sections -- 'public order' and 'threat to the security of the state' -- the former allows detention without trial for six months and the latter for two years.

Faesal was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport during the intervening night of August 13 and 14 last year and flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained.

The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES