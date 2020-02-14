SC notice to J&K on plea challenging Omar's detention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday on a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.

A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear on March 2 Pilot's plea challenging Abdullah's detention.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Pilot in the apex court.

Pilot had on Monday approached the top court challenging her brother's detention under the Public Safety Act, saying the detention order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

Omar Abdullah has been put under preventive detention since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. His detention under Section 107 of the CRPC was to end six months later on February 5, 2020.

The government later extended his detention under the Public Safety Act. Under the act, he may be detained for 3 months without trial. The detention may be further extended for up to one year.

Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has also been detained under the same law.

(With inputs from PTI)