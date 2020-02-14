Who benefitted most from Pulwama attack, asks Rahul; BJP calls him terror sympathiser

New Delhi: The anniversary of the Pulwama attack last year triggered a political slugfest on Friday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posing some scathing questions to the Narendra Modi-led government.

Remembering the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack, Rahul asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what is the outcome of the inquiry into it.

Rahul also wanted to know who in the BJP government had been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" he asked on Twitter.

On February 14 last year, Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber Adeel Ahmed Dar drove an explosive-laden car into a convoy of security forces, killing 40 personnel.

Rahul sympathiser of LeT: BJP

Terming Rahul Gandhi a "known sympathiser" of terror groups LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the BJPalleged that the Congress leader chose to target not just the government but even the security forces at a time when the nation was paying tributes to those killed in Pulwama attack.

BJP spokespersons slammed Gandhi for his remark, alleging that it insulted those killed in the attack.

"When nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly Pulwama attack, @RahulGandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad, chooses to target not just the government but security forces as well. Rahul will never question real culprit, Pakistan. Shame on you Rahul!," tweeted BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao.

Shahnawaz Hussain tweeted, "This is an insult to martyrs who sacrificed their life for the country. Congress has done this in past as well and people taught them a lesson for this blunder. Rahul Gandhi's such remarks help Pakistan counter India on international platforms."

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, a memorial to the 40 slain CRPF personnel will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir. Names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures and the moto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty) will be part of the memorial, an official said.

PM, leaders pay tribute to martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation in paying tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel and said India will never forget their martyrdom.

Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Puri as well as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal were among those who remembered those killed when a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel was attacked on February 14 last year.

Modi said the slain security personnel were "exceptional individuals" who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation.

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom," Modi tweeted.

CPI-M leader Mohammed Salim demanded justice and asked how 80 kg of RDX had crossed the international border.

"We don't need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the 'most militarised zone on earth' & exploded in Pulwama. Justice for Pulwama Attack needs to be done," Salim said on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country was united in its fight against terrorism.