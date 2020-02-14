NSA slapped against Kafeel Khan over CAA speech at the Aligarh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police has slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against doctor Kafeel Khan, who is in jail for allegedly making a speech at the Aligarh Muslim University against the new citizenship law.

"NSA has been slapped on Dr Kafeel. He will remain in jail," Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari to PTI over phone.

Khan is presently lodged in Mathura jail despite being granted bail in connection with a speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the AMU last December.

The FIR, filed on December 13, says Dr Khan made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere at the university and disturb communal harmony.

Two days after the case was registered against Dr Khan, there were large-scale clashes at AMU, where the police were accused of indulging in violence and were seen on video smashing two-wheelers and assaulting students.

Introduced in 1980, the strict National Security Act empowers the government to detain people, without being charged in court, for up to a year if they suspect that they could disrupt public order, endanger the security of India or its ties with foreign countries.

Khan was suspended and arrested for alleged negligence after over 60 children died at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017. In September last year, a UP government report cleared him of all major accusations.

The CItizenship Amendment Act or CAA promises citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, making religion a test of Indian nationality for the first time.

While critics say the law can be used to persecute Muslims in combination with the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC), the government says the law will help those who have faced religious persecution in the three neighbouring countries.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)