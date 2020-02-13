Man kills 3-year-old daughter after squabble with wife

Nagercoil: A man allegedly killed his three-year-old daughter after he had a dispute with the wife over money. He also tried to strangle his six-year-old son to death. The incident was reported from Myladi Marthandapuram near Anjugramam in Nagercoil.

Chenthilkumar killed his daughter Sanjana, an LKG student, after he quarrelled with wife Ramalakshmi. Their son Shyam Sunder has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Chenthilkumar is absconding.

The couple entered into an altercation over the gold ornaments that were mortgaged for Rs 1.5 lakh at the bank and later retrieved.

Chenthilkumar left the house after the feud. After some time, the son was found unconscious outside a nearby relative's house with a rope around his neck.

The police said that Chenthilkumar tried to kill his son. The cops also found CCTV images of Chenthilkumar leaving the relative's house with the son.

Ramalakshmi rushed to the private hospital at Nagercoil for the son's emergency treatment. She also phoned her neighbours and asked them to care for the daughter, who was alone at home. When the neighbours reached the house, they found the house to be locked from outside.

Alarmed, Ramalakshmi immediately returned home and broke open the back door of the house with the help of the neighbours. They then found the little girl drowned in the water tank.

