All 3 coronavirus patients in Kerala are stable: Union Health Minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that the three persons who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kerala are now stable.

The 645 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city have all tested negative for the virus and discharge guidelines are being issued, he said.

People at 21 airports are being being screened for coronavirus, he told a press conference.

"All the states have been informed about the guidelines and precautionary measures to be taken," Vardhan said.

Replying to Rahul Gandhi's accusation that the governnment was not taking the coronavirus threat seriously, the minister on Monday gave a detailed account in Parliament of the action taken by his ministry to stop and contain the novel coronavirus infection in India.

Over 1.97 lakh passengers travelling in 1,818 flights have been screened for novel coronavirus, he said.

Issuing a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Vardhan also said that screening of passengers has been initiated at 12 major seaports and all minor ports in the country to identify passengers and crew members coming from China and to isolate them in case they are found symptomatic.

In view of a confirmed case in Nepal, the government has initiated screening at all integrated check posts from Nepal in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Land Port Authorities, the health minister said.

Vardhan said two Special Air India flights were operated between Delhi and Wuhan on January 31 and February 1 that brought back a total of 654 passengers -- 647 Indian citizens (including two Indian Embassy officials who were on the ground in Wuhan to coordinate the evacuation operation) and seven Maldivian nationals.

After evacuation, the people are presently undergoing quarantine at special facilities created by Indian Army in Manesar and by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Chawla Camp. 10 of the evacuees who were symptomatic have been shifted to isolation. All of them have tested negative for this disease and are stable. All other evacuees are being medically examined on daily basis and are healthy, Vardhan added.

(With inputs from PTI.)