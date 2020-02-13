13 killed, 31 injured in bus-truck collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Firozabad: At least 13 people were killed and 31 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Senior SP Sachindra Patel said the accident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday in Nagla Khangar police station area.

The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar) when it hit the container truck from behind.

Firozabad: At least 14 feared dead & many injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bhadan, yesterday late night. Sachindra Patel, SSP say,"there were at least 40-45 passengers in the bus. Injured have been shifted to Saifai Mini PGI." pic.twitter.com/HrmNSZGHAl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2020

The injured, some of who are critical, have been sent to a Saifai hospital in Etawah for treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate and other senior officials to reach the accident site and oversee the relief work.

He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government said.