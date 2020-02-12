{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16

New Delhi:AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's newly-elected MLAs at his residence here on Wednesday to choose AAP's Legislature Party leader.

After the selection of the Legislature Party leader, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be apprised of it. Thereafter, a notification will be issued.

The AAP stormed back to power in the national capital on Tuesday, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The party won a vote share of 53.6 per cent. BJP won 8 seats whereas Congress drew a blank.

Party insiders as well as its detractors on Tuesday attributed the party's stunning poll victory to a slew of schemes involving freebies to Delhiites.
NATION
How Kejriwal's welfare state won him a hat-trick in Delhi Elections?

"Free electricity up to 200 units of power and almost next to nil charges over that, free rides for women in public transport buses, up to 20,000 litres of free water per month and free pilgrimage for senior citizens have paid us after all," confessed a party worker, heaving a sigh of relief over the electoral results.

