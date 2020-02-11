Uniform Civil Code Bill to be introduced today? BJP whip triggers social media buzz

New Delhi: Is the BJP-led Union government set to introduce a bill on the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Parliament today? Social media is abuzz with this question after the BJP issued a whip to its members in both houses of Parliament.

Social media is relying on a viral image which showed that a legislation on UCC is listed for introduction in Rajya Sabha. Taking it forward, are a number of posts and tweets demanding the implementation of the UCC.

The UCC Bill will come on a day when the results for the Delhi Assembly elections are to be declared.

Even as the fires from the CAA and NRC are still burning across the country, the BJP is choosing to become more combative by pushing through another contentious issue which is a sensitive issue for the minority community.

There is a lot of buzz on social media that is similar to the abrogation of Article 370, this time the UCC may be taken up as an awe and shock measure.

The UCC seeks to scrap the separate civil laws applicable for minorities in religious and cultural affairs.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs of Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House on Tuesday and support the stand of the government.

There was also talk that this pertains to a government stand on promotions for the Scheduled Castes on which the Supreme Court judgment which caused a big commotion in both houses of Parliament on Monday.

Even as protests are raging over CAA and NRC, the government is intent on pushing its own agenda on contentious issues which would be a red rag to the agitations.

Tuesday is the last day of the Budget session before it heads for a break.

