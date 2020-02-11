How Arvind Kejriwal won Delhi election third time on the trot

When India's largest uprising against corruption, the Jan Lokpal movement was formalised into a political party in Delhi in 2012, many including social activist Anna Hazare, had doubts on how the party would fare in a Congress bastion.

But Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) had made a strong statement in the Delhi Assembly Elections in 2013 securing 28 out of the 70 seats. Kejriwal himself defeated incumbent Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 25,864 votes.

The AAP had then joined hands with its arch-rival, the Indian National Congress, but expectedly the coalition did not survive for more than three months. The assembly was dissolved in February 2014. In the ensuing election in 2015, AAP emerged victorious with a resounding mandate.

Kejriwal and team never looked back since then.

This time, Kejriwal's party is leading in 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party which secured 10 seats could do little to shake Kejriwal's campaign based on his work in the national capital.

What worked for AAP was its decision to provide better services in education, health, power and transport sectors.

Education

The spending on education has increased three-fold in the last five years, claimed the report card released by AAP government in December last year.

The government made education free up to Class 12, increased number of classrooms in every school, increased scholarship amount for students securing above 80 per cent mark, introduced CCTV coverage in all schools, prevented fee hike in private schools and scrapped management quota. The government also introduced innovative aspects to the curriculum such as 'happiness' and 'entrepreneurship mindset.'

Health

The Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic, popularly known as Mohalla Clinic, was a major innovation of the AAP government in the health sector. The government opened over 400 clinics to provide free health check-up and medicines to the public.

A Mohalla Clinic serves between 10,000 to 15,000 people. As many as 212 diagnostic tests are done for free from empanelled laboratories. The clinics also dispose more than 100 types of drugs from the essential drug list of the Delhi government.

Power subsidies

Besides reducing per unit price for electricity, the AAP government provided full subsidy to households consuming up to 200 units of electricity and 50 per cent subsidy to those consuming electricity between 201 to 400 units.

The AAP government also decided to provide free piped water to every household up to 20,000 litres.

Free transport for women

The AAP government's free transport for women policy was a huge hit among the female workforce.

Door-step service

Doorstep delivery of public services is another scheme that has impacted the masses to a great extent. Started in September 2018, it offers more than 100 services for just Rs 50.