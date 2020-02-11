It's the beginning of new kind of politics: Kejriwal on AAP victory

New Delhi: A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP's landslide win as a victory of India.

"Delhiites, you have done an amazing thing (Dilli walo aapne ne gazab kar diya). I love you," Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters and party workers at the AAP's headquarters in the national capital.

"It is a victory of all and every family who considered me their son and gave us a huge mandate. In the country today, Delhiites have given birth to a new kind of politics, which is called "Kam ki rajniti" (politics of works)," Kejriwal, who won the New Delhi seat, said.

The AAP is headed for a landslide victory on Tuesday in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, leaving the main rival BJP way behind and decimating the Congress in a bitterly-fought contest.

The people of Delhi have sent out a clear message that their vote is for those who build schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics and provide cheap electricity for round-the-clock, water to every household, and build roads, he said.

"It is the beginning of new kind of politics today. This is very auspicious message for the country and the politics of work can only take our country to the 21st century," Kejriwal, flanked by his wife, daughter and senior party leaders, said from the stage erected at the party's headquarters.

The AAP's stupendous victory comes nearly eight months after it suffered a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party drew a blank while the BJP won all the seven seats.

Among the AAP heavyweights who won the elections after a nail-bitter included Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chaddha and Atishi. Delhi cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Satyender Jain also were among prominent winners.

The chief minister said lord Hanuman has blessed the national capital, adding "Many many thanks to Hanuman ji."

"Lord Hanuman has blessed us, may god give us more strength to serve people of Delhi in the next five years as we did in the last five years. We will make Delhi a beautiful city," the AAP chief said.

In the run-up to the assembly polls, Kejriwal had come under attack from BJP leaders for reciting Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel.

Responding to allegations, Kejriwal recently said that the saffron party has been mocking him ever since he recited Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel

Kejriwal had also sought to know what kind of politics the BJP is doing.

On Tuesday, the AAP headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big banners with pictures of Kejriwal.

Reacting to his party's defeat, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said people must have given the mandate after careful thinking.

"Our vote percentage has increased from 32 per cent to around 38 per cent. We hope that there would be less blame game and more work," he told reporters.

A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray for the hotly contested elections.

While Kejriwal was the star campaigner for the AAP, Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who extensively campaigned for the BJP.

The Congress got into campaign mode much later. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among those who campaigned for the Congress.