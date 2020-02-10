Vijay set for another round of grilling by I-T officers

Chennai: Popular Tamil film star Vijay's interface with the Income Tax department is set to continue amid the ongoing investigation into the financial dealings related to his latest movie 'Bigil'. The department has already issued a notice asking him to appear within three days.

The I-T department stated it will question actor Vijay again in connection with the alleged tax-evasion case. Earlier, the I-T officers had questioned the star for more than 30 hours last week.

I-T officials also said they was looking for film financier Anbu Cheliyan over suspected tax evasion. According to reports, during recent I-T raids Rs 65 crore was seized from his premises.

Actor Vijay's interrogation took place on Wednesday at a film location in Neyveli and later at his home in Chennai. According to reports, the investigators stayed at his home overnight. His wife Sangeeta was also questioned.

I-T Commissioner Surabhi Ahluwalia had said the investigation was not over yet.