'How can a 4-month-old protest!' SC fumes over Shaheen Bagh infant death

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, taking suo motu cognizance on the death of a four-month-old, said how could an infant go to protest at Shaheen Bagh, and also how could mothers support this.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued a notice on suo-motu plea to "stop the involvement of children and infants in demonstrations".

A group of women from Shaheen Bagh through lawyer contended before the top court that even Greta Thunberg was a child when she became a protester and raised concerns on children from the area being called Pakistani in schools. The Chief Justice queried the counsels, how could a four-month-old go to the protest site, and how could mothers justify this.

The Chief Justice told the counsel not to make irrelevant arguments on someone calling a child Pakistani in school, NRC, CAA or detention camps.

"In this proceeding, we are considering the death of a four-month-old child." said the Chief Justice.

"We respect motherhood, social peace. Don't make arguments to generate guilt...", added the Chief Justice.

The apex court had taken cognizance of a letter by a 12-yr-old national bravery award winner, who wrote to the Chief Justice following the death of a 4-month-old infant allegedly due to exposure to cold as he was taken to the venue of the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

There cannot be indefinite protest: SC on Shaheen Bagh



Making a significant observation on Shaheen Bagh protests, the Supreme Court, also said "you can't block public roads indefinitely", and the "protests can't continue like this on public places".



A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph issued notices to Delhi Police and scheduled the next hearing on February 17.

Justice Kaul said the protests have gone into many days, there must a designated area to protest, "you just cannot block the road. There cannot be an indefinite period of protest in public area. Then, everybody will protest everywhere", added Kaul.

The apex court observed that protests cannot be carried out at the cost of citizens' interest.

Advocate Amit Sahni had moved the apex court seeking directions to the authorities to remove the blockade on the Shaheen Bagh stretch, the main road connecting Kalindi Kunj and Noida.

Shaheen Bagh shooter sent to judicial custody till Feb 20



A Delhi court on Saturday sent Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Baisala (Gujjar), to judicial custody till February 20.



Kapil, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallu Pura area, had on February 1 fired three bullets in the air after warning anti-CAA protesters to disperse. He also shouted communal slogans.

After his arrest, Kapil was sent to police custody thrice and was produced before Delhi's Saket Court on Saturday at the end of his remand period.

"We will file a bail application within a week," Kapil's counsel, Akhil Rexwal, told IANS.

During the last proceedings, the court had directed the police to escort Kapil to Bihar to find the person who allegedly supplied him the firearm used in the crime.

Shaheen Bagh has been the site of anti-CAA protest where primarily women and children have been camping since December 15.



