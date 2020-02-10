Funeral of RSS ideologue Parameswaran today

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram/Alappuzha: The funeral of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue P Parameswaran would be held at Alappuzha on Monday afternoon. The last rites would be performed at Kayippuram Thamarasseril Illam at his native place Muhamma by 2.30pm.

The final rites would be carried out by Pradeep, the grandson of his elder brother.

After the funeral, a commemorative meet would also be held.

The mortal remains were kept at the RSS office at Elamakara in Ernakulam on Sunday and then taken to Thiruvananthapuram. The public can pay homage at the Bharatiya Vichar Kendra Samskrithi Bhavan and Ayyankali Hall in the Kerala capital till Monday morning.

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda are set to arrive to pay their last respects to the man who was instrumental in popularising the ideology of Jan Sangh, the parent outfit of the RSS and BJP, in Kerala.

The 93-year-old breathed his last at the house of Nila Seva Samithi secretary K Shashikumar at Mayannur in Thrissur district in the early hours of Sunday. He was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for the past several months at Ottapalam in the Palakkad district.

Parameswaran was born to Parameshwaran Ilayathu and Savithri Anthrajanam at Thamarasseril Illam at Muhamma village in Alappuzha district in 1926.

Parameswaran was accorded the Padma Shri in 2004 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. He was fondly called as Parameswarji.

A meeting with the then RSS chief M S Golwalkar proved crucial in forming the political and social vision of the young Parameswaran.

He had won several recognitions, including the Kerala Sahithya Academy Endowment award, Hindu of the Year award, Amrithakeerthi Award, Vidhyadhiraja Darshana, Janmashtami Award, Arsha Bharath Samskara Paramashrestha award and Hanuman-Poddar Award.

The veteran RSS campaigner had also authored several books. Some of his major works are ‘Navodhanathinte Pravachakan’, ‘Marxilninnniu Maharshiyilekke’, ‘Sri Aravindan Bhaviyude Darsanikan’, ‘Glasnostun Perestroikayum Indian Communistukalum’, and ‘Hindu Dharmavum Indian Communisavum’.