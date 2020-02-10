Omar Abdullah's sister moves SC after extension of detention by 3 months

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's sister on Monday moved the Supreme Court to challenge his detention under the Public Safety Act.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.

Sibal told the bench that they have filed a habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Abdullah under the PSA and the matter should be heard this week.

The bench agreed for urgent listing of the matter.

Omar Abdullah has been put under preventive detention since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. His detention under Section 107 of the CRPC was to end six months later on February 5, 2020.

The government later extended his detention under the Public Safety Act. Under the act, he may be detained for 3 months without trial. The detention may be further extended for up to one year.

Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has also been detained under the same law.