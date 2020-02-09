Weekend reads: Stories on Trump's money, Coronavirus, Biryani and more

Here are the 10 must-read pieces from around the globe.

1. Money behind Trump's money: David Enrich unveils the inside story of the president and Deutsche Bank, his lender of last resort, in The New York Times Magazine.

2. Regarding the pain of Oprah Winfrey, writes Soraya Roberts in Longreads.

3. How mathematics can be an anti-racist, feminist enterprise, writes Tian An Wong in The Print

4. I circled the world in 37 hours because of the coronavirus, writes Lourdes Lee Valeriano in Bloomberg

5. Does Fifa Ultimate Team risk turning players into gambling addicts? asks Tom Usher in The Guardian

6. Shivani Naik writes about the private world of a badminton star, Tai Tzu-Ying, in The Indian Express

Taiwanese professional badminton player Tai Tzu-Ying

7. Biryani is India’s most popular dish – so why does the BJP hate it so much? asks Shoaib Daniyal in Scroll.in

8. Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha in Hindustan Times.

9. Shaheen Bagh has shown it's still possible to galvanize people pan-India around a republican principle, writes Mukul Kesavan in The Telegraph.

10. Ambedkar’s desires are yet to be fulfilled as Dalits continue to live his worst fears, writes Suraj Yengde in The Indian Express