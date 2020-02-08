{{head.currentUpdate}}

Fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai high-rise

Fire at Navi Mumbai
A fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. Photo:PTI
Thane: A fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze broke out at 6.30 am on the 20th floor and spread to the top floor of the high-rise located on Palm Beach Road, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

At least six fire engines from Nerul, CBD Belapur and Vashi fire stations are trying to douse the flames, he said.

The Hindu reported that seven firefighters including two officers were injured, while dousing the fire. The injured were initially rushed to Vashi NMMC hospital and National Burns Center in Airoli for treatment.

(This is a developing story. The story will be updated soon)

