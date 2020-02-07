{{head.currentUpdate}}

4-year-old girl raped by uncle in UP's Banda district

Crime
Banda (UP): A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Friday.

Ravi Soni (24) lured the girl by giving her toffee and took her to secluded place and raped here on Thursday, they said.

The girl somehow reached home and narrated the incident to her mother after which a police complaint was registered by family members, police said.

Soni is at large, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

He said that girl was admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

