Govt nod for Ayodhya temple trust named Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given its nod to set up a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Soon after the meeting of the Union Cabinet ended, Modi reached Lok Sabha to make a statement in this regard.

Just before the Question Hour began, he said the trust has been named as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra.

Prime Minister also said the entire land along with the Ramjanmabhoomi which includes 67.77 acres in Ayodhya has also been given to the Trust.

Prime Minister said as per the Supreme Court order, 5 acre land will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government will provide the land to the Muslims.

Prime Minister also thanked the people of India for showing utmost restraint in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya land dispute.

In a historic and unanimous verdict in last November, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the 2.77-acre disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot at a "prominent" location to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

