No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home

New Delhi: The Centre has, till now, not taken any decision to "prepare" a National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In an answer to a question during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai replied that so far the government has not taken any decision on the NRC.

"Till now, there is no decision on the preparation of the NRC for Indian citizens at the national level," said the written reply.

The question was raised by MPs Chandan Singh and Nageshwar Rao.

They asked whether the government had any plans to bring the NRC in the country. And, in case the government is planning, then what are the cut off dates, whether the Centre had discussed this with the states, whether the government had received letters from the states on refusing the NRC and in case it did what were the statewise details.

The Centre, by coming out with this clarification at a time when there are countrywide protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, hopes to calm the tempers.

To be updated soon.

