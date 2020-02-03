Coronavirus: Govt to evacuate Indians seeking to return from China, sets up task force

New Delhi: The Centre has set up a task force to monitor the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus with representatives from the Ministries of Health, Home, Civil Aviation and Women and Child Development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

The move came amidst reports that a third case of novel coronavirus was detected in Kerala and the person had recently returned from China.

A girl from Andhra Pradesh, Annem Jyothi, had made an emotional appeal in a video to evacuate her from Wuhan - the epicentre of coronavirus. She was supposed to be flown back with the first batch of Indians who came back from China last week but was left behind after suspicion of being infected.

The union minister of state for home said Indians, who want to return, will be evacuated from China.

"Whoever wants to come back to India, they should get in touch with our embassy," he said.

The Health Ministry on Monday updated its travel advisory, which was issued on Sunday, and asked people to refrain from travelling to China in view of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in its Hubei province. It also said that travellers returning from the neighbouring country could be quarantined.

The death toll in China due to coronavirus infection reached 361.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja on Monday said that a third person who had returned from China's Wuhan province had tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kerala. The patient, like the two others who had earlier tested positive, is also a medical student of Wuhan University and is now isolated in Kanhangad District Hospital Of Kasaragod district.

As of now, 140 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Of these, 36 have been tested negative, and three positive.

A total of 1,999 people are under observation in Kerala. As many as 75 individuals are in isolation wards of various hospitals across Kerala. Remaining 1,924 people are quarantined at their respective homes. In Alappuzha district alone 124 people are under observation.

Outside China, Hong Kong and Macau, other countries with confirmed cases include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia, France and Germany.