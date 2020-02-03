{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Anti-CAA protests designed to harm harmony: Modi at Delhi election rally

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Anti-CAA protests designed to harm harmony: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
SHARE

New Delhi: The anti-CAA protests in Seelampur, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh are not a coincidence but a political design aimed at harming the harmony of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while accusing the AAP and the Congress of fuelling the demonstrations.

Addressing a rally in Karkardooma in east Delhi, Modi alleged that the AAP and the Congress were provoking people and misinforming them.

They were keeping the Constitution and tricolour in the forefront, but the aim was to "divert attention from the real conspiracy", Modi said ahead of the Delhi elections on February 8.
NATION
Coronavirus: Govt to evacuate Indians seeking to return from China, sets up task force

Referring to the protest in Shaheen Bagh, he said people commuting to and from from Noida are facing a lot of problems.

"The people of Delhi are quiet and they are angry watching this vote bank politics," he said.

"If the strength of those plotting a conspiracy increases, then another road or lane will be blocked. We can't leave Delhi to such anarchy. Only people of Delhi can stop this. Every vote given to the BJP can do this," he said.

"Be it Seelampur, Jamia (Nagar) or Shaheen Bagh, for the last several days, there have been protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Are these protests coincidental. No, this is not coincidental, it is an experiment," he said.

Behind the protests, Modi added, is a political design aimed at harming national harmony.

The Shaheen Bagh protests have taken centrestage in the BJP poll campaign with the top party leadership raking it up in every rally.

Modi also took a swipe at the Congress saying those who questioned the Batla House encounter are now saving those who raised 'tukde tukde' slogans.

He also slammed the AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said they questioned the Army on surgical strikes.

The prime minister promised that the BJP-led Central government will provide 'pucca' houses to all poor families by 2022.

The Kejriwal-led party will continue to stall welfare schemes for people if it is voted back to power, he said.

Modi said his government was finding solutions to decades-old problems affecting the country and cited the regularisation of unauthorised colonies to assert that the BJP had fulfilled its promise to the people of Delhi.

"We delivered on our promise to people of Delhi that we will regularise unauthorised colonies," Modi said.

The BJP, he added, believes in positivity and the interest of the country is supreme for the party.

He told the gathering that India will not be driven by politics of hate but by the policy of development.

Listing his government's achievements, he cited the revocation of Article 370, the Ayodhya verdict, the Kartarpur corridor and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for persecuted minorities.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES