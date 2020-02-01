Second Air India flight departs from Delhi to bring Indians in Wuhan

New Delhi: An Air India flight left on Saturday afternoon for the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, to evacuate the rest of the Indians.

Five doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, who were onboard the first flight, are also in the second flight.

The flight departed for the Chinese city from here around 1.37 pm, the Air India spokesperson said.

The first flight of the airline had reached New Delhi on Saturday morning carrying 324 Indians. The group comprised 234 men and 90 women. As many as 42 persons from Kerala, 56 from Andhra and 53 from Tamil Nadu were part of this group.

The Chinese authorities did not allow two persons to board the flight. They were reportedly unfit to undertake the journey and needed medical attention.

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep people who were evacuated from the Hubei province.

Separately, border-guarding force ITBP has set up a 600-bedded facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by the virus.

Officials said they will be monitored for any signs of the infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

“The rescue team is again headed by Captain Amitabh Singh, Director Operation, Air India," Air India spokesperson said.

Before departure , Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani had said, "No service will take place in the plane. Whatever food is there will be kept in seat pockets. As there will be no service, there will be no interaction (between cabin crew and passengers)."

"Masks have been arranged for the crew and passengers. For our crew, we have also arranged a complete protective gear," he had added.

Wuhan, Hubei's capital, is the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The virus has killed 259 people in China with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, officials said on Saturday.

Air India has done such evacuations earlier also from countries such as Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Kuwait and Nepal.