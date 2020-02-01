'Only Hindus will prevail in this country': Gunman, who fired at Shaheen Bagh CAA protesters, asserts

New Delhi: Just days after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-citizenship law protesters, a gunman appeared at the Shaheen Bagh area and fired two rounds in the air on Saturday.

The gunman, who has been identified as Kapil Gujjar, was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police. He is being questioned by the police.

Video from the site showed the man screaming 'Hamare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi' (Hindus will prevail in our country), while being taken away by the police.

No one was injured in the firing, which occurred at around 4:53 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire close to the police barricades, nearly 250 metres behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month.

Further investigation is on," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) said.

Abu Ala Suhani, a publisher and resident of Shaheen Bagh said, "The man appeared be in his 20s and fired two rounds. While he was being taken into custody, we heard a policemanasking him his name. The man said his name was Kapil Gujjar and he belongs to Dallupura village in Uttar Pradesh."

The development comes in the wake of Modi government consented to talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters – mainly women camping at the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Saturday tweeted that “Government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the Narendra Modi-government is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA."

In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh firing incident, the Congress on Saturday said the shooter has changed but the ideology pulling the trigger in 1948 or 2020 has remained the same.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948 (Nathuram Godse) or 2020 remains the same 'Goli Maro' -- Hands which should be pulling India's growth are now firing guns."

"Instead of 'Make in India' focus is on 'spreading hate in India'," he said.

Shaheen Bagh has been the site of anti-CAA protest where primarily women and children have been camping since December 15.

The incident occured two days after a gunman shot protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

(With inputs from agencies)