Coronavirus: Flight leaves for Wuhan to bring back trapped Indians

New Delhi: Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane left Delhi airport on Friday for Wuhan in China to evacuate Indian nationals trapped in that country after a Coronavirus (nCov) outbreak, which claimed 213 lives so far.

The exact number of people who would be brought back is not known yet. However, TV reports stated that around 60, including Keralites, are trapped in Wuhan.

There are five doctors from the Health Ministry and one paramedical staff onboard.

Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani said on Friday,"No service will take place in the plane. Whatever food is there will be kept in seat pockets. As there will be no service, there will be no interaction (between cabin crew and passengers)."

"Masks have been arranged for the crew and passengers. For our crew, we have also arranged complete protective gear," he added.

"Total five doctors from the Health Ministry are also going...The plane will be there (at Wuhan airport) for 2-3 hours," said Lohani.

The government has reached out to over 600 Indians living in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, to ascertain their willingness to be brought back to India.

The number of confirmed cases in China reached 9,692. Hubei province reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths.