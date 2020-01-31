New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as "historic" in his address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, prompting protests by some opposition members.

He also said that debate and discussion on any issue strengthens democracy while violence during protests weaken it.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is a historic law. It has fulfilled wishes of our founding fathers including Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

"Debate and discussions strengthen democracy but violence during protests weaken democracy," he said without directly referring to the anti-CAA protests in the country some of which have witnessed violence.

In a reference to abrogation of Article 370, Kovind said there is happiness among people of India that people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have got rights on par with the rest of the country.

Key points from the president's speech:

* My government is taking strong steps for making this decade as India's decade.

* Parliament set a record in the first seven months of the new government by enacting several landmark legislations.

* Violence during protests weakens democracy.

* People of India happy that Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh got rights on par with the rest of the country after seven decades.

* Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a historic law.

* CAA fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi's dream (Opposition members protest after President Kovind hails CAA.)

* Provision of giving citizenship to all communities now prevails.

* India is third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

* Women empowerment is top focus of the government

* Will set up over 1000 fast track courts to dispose of cases of crime against women

* Condemns atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, urges global community to take necessary action

* Creation of post of CDS, Department of Military Affairs will bring synergy among 3 services