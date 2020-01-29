Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's sister Noor Jehan passed away in Peshawar, Pakistan. She was 52.

Noor Jehan was a cousin of Shah Rukh and was suffering from some ailment for a long time. Jehan’s husband, Asif Burhan, revealed that Noor was suffering from oral cancer.

She visited India to meet Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 and 2011.

Shah Rukh Khan posing for picture with his cousins Noor Jehan with husband @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/vIN71FlAb5 — ♔AMITABH_SHAHRUKH♔™ (@AMITABH_SRK_FAN) March 30, 2014

As per Geo News, Noor Jehan had an active political career in Pakistan - she served as a district and town councillor and had also filed for nomination for provincial assembly in the General Elections of July 2018. But Noor Jehan withdrew her nomination papers at the last moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and is yet to announce his next film.