{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Prashant Kishor expelled from JD(U) over spat with Nitish on CAA

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Prashant Kishor expelled from JD(U) over spat with Nitish on CAA
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor had shot to fame in 2014 when he managed the poll campaign for Narendra Modi.
SHARE

New Delhi: Days after election strategist Prashant Kishor and senior party leader Pawan Kumar Varma spoke against the party leadership over its stand on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Nitish Kumar-led party on Wednesday expelled both the leaders from the party's primary membership.

In a statement, party General Secretary K C Tyagi said, "As both the party leaders have been broken the party discipline, they are being expelled from the primary membership of the party."
NEWS
10 changes to the Income Tax Act that could impact you this year

Kishor and Varma have been critical of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his stand on the CAA. JD(U) had supported the bill both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Both of them have attacked the chief minister for his decision to support the CAA.

Kishor had joined the Janata Dal-United in September 2018. He was also made the vice president of the party. While Varma is a former Rajya Sabha member of the JD(U).

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES