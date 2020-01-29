Badminton champion Saina Nehwal joins BJP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

Nehwal, who was honoured with India's highest award for sporting excellence - the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP General Secretary Arun Singh.

Watch LIVE: Eminent personality @NSaina joins BJP at BJP HQ, New Delhi. https://t.co/2dLRwIoUR1 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 29, 2020

Soon after joining, she said, "It's pretty new for me. I would like to contribute for the betterment for India."

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said he was an inspiration for her move to join the BJP.

Along with Nehwal, her sister Chandranshu Nehwal also joined the outfit.

The 29-year-old, who hails from Haryana and is settled in Hyderabad, is a former world number one. She has won numerous international titles, including a bronze medal at the Olympics. Saina is currently ranked 18th in the world.

Nehwal is married to Parupalli Kashyap, a fellow badminton star.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)