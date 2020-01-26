Weekend reads: 10 pieces on the Republic @ 70 and the Indian Constitution

As India celebrates the Republic Day, Onmanorama presents 10 pieces on the Indian Constitution.

1. The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha in Hindustan Times

Fom the piece: "A historian can use the past to understand the present, but a historian cannot predict the future. I cannot tell how the rest of the year or the rest of the decade will unfold for India and Indians. But that the Republic is passing through a very troubled phase in its history is evident. That it lacks the sort of enlightened leadership that can take us out of our difficulties is even more evident."

2. Celebrate the Constitution, writes Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express

From the piece: "The world has started to see India as a country in which aggressive nationalism and religious intolerance have become a serious threat to democracy. So much so that in Davos last week, Imran Khan got away with telling an important international news channel that India was in the grip of an ideology called ‘Hindu-vata’ that was inspired by the Nazis."

3. Republic at 70: The importance of fundamental rights, writes Gautam Bhatia in Hindustan Times

From the piece:

"India’s Constitution is, at the end of the day, a transformative Constitution: it transforms subjects to citizens, and brings ideas of freedom and equality into spaces they would otherwise never come."

4. The four phases of constitutional interpretation, writes Chintan Chandrachud in The Hindu

From the piece: "Today the Court is beginning to interpret the Constitution in accordance with its revolutionary and transformative potential, but the latent risk remains of Benches arriving at conclusions that are in tension with one another."

5. The Indian Republic was just 14 months old. Its rulers wanted to remove individual liberties. Why? An excerpt from ‘Sixteen Stormy Days: The Story of the First Amendment to the Constitution of India’, by Tripurdaman Singh, in Scroll.in

6. The argumentative Constituent Assembly: How the Constitution was framed, writes Kruthika R in Deccan Herald

7. A look at the Constitutional amendments struck down on the basis of structure doctrine, writes Arabhi Anandan in Live Law

8. Five lessons from Indian Constitution, Shruti Rajagopalan writes in Mint

9. Democracy is about difference and its celebration, drowning voice can be counterproductive, writes Mahesh Rangarajan in Outlook

10. 15 fierce women who helped create the Indian Constitution, writes Vidya Raja in The Better India