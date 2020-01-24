{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

India vs Pak tweet: EC directs police to file FIR against BJP's Kapil Mishra

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

India vs Pak tweet: EC directs police to file FIR against BJP's Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra
SHARE

New Delhi: Poll authorities on Friday directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra in connection with his controversial tweet in which he likened the election in the city to a India versus Pakistan contest, sources said.
KERALA
Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje booked for 'no water for Hindus in Kerala' tweet

The Election Commission had earlier asked Twitter to remove the tweet by Mishra, a candidate from the Model Town seat. A show cause notice was also issued to him by the poll authorities for "violation of the poll code".

"The returning officer (RO) has directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Kapil Mishra in connection with his controversial tweet," a source in the Delhi CEO Office told PTI.

In the tweet on Thursday, Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet, had likened the February 8 Delhi election to a contest between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES