Police find gun used to kill TN cop in Kaliyakavilai, suspect terror link

Kochi: The police team probing the murder of a Tamil Nadu police officer early this month has found a gun allegedly used to commit the crime. The gun, reportedly made in Italy, was recovered from a drainage near the KSRTC bus stand here by the 'Q' branch team, police said here on Thursday.

The weapon was recovered in the presence of the arrested suspects – Abdul Shameem and Taufeeq – while they were brought here as part of gathering evidence in connection with the case, they said.

Police suspect that the gun allegedly used by the assailants was meant only for Army supply.

Personnel of the Tamil Nadu 'Q' branch, which handles matters related to extremists and involving national security, had taken the duo into custody last week.

Murdered ASI Y Wilson (L ). Accused (R) Abdu Shameem and (C) Taufeeq.

Two unidentified men had shot Special Sub Inspector Wilson with a pistol and stabbed him when he was on duty at Kaliyakavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari on the border with Kerala around 9.30 PM on January 8.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police suspect that three men with suspected links to the ISIS arrested in the Ramanathapuram district had links with the accused in the murder of Wilson.

They were discussing matters including transferring money to Abdul Shameem, one of the accused in the killing of Wilson, when the police patrol picked them up.

The three men were allegedly involved in spreading 'jihadi' ideology and plotting to kill those opposed to Islamic beliefs to spread fear among the public, police said.

The trio-B Mohammed Ali, 'Pura' Gani and Amir- was held in the Devipattinam police limits following a tip-off when they tried to flee on Wednesday, police said adding one man, identified as Sheikh Dawood, however, managed to escape.

They allegedly had links to the ISIS and were connected to cases being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), police said.

They were allegedly involved in spreading 'jihadi' ideology in Ramanathapuram district and plotting to kill people opposed to Islamic beliefs to spread fear among the public, police said adding the three also indulged in acts against national integration.

Also, they were allegedly involved in efforts to recruit people to ISIS and raising funds for the banned terror outfit.

Police seized books and Islamic propaganda material from the the three. They also had in their possession propaganda materials in "audio form" meant to be uploaded on social networking platforms including WhatsApp.

The three were accomplices of Mohammed Riaz and Sheikh Dawood, who have already been booked by the NIA.

Police also books from them including one titled 'Democracy is system of Kufr" and Islamic propaganda material.

Police said they registered cases against them under various IPC Sections including 153 A and B, Information Technolgoy Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)