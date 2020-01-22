Mangaluru airport bomb scare: Aditya Rao, a habitual hoax caller, surrenders

Mangaluru: The person who planted a bomb at the Mangaluru International Airport surrendered before police on Tuesday.

Aditya Rao, 36, who hails from Manipal in Udupi district, has surrendered at the Director General of Police in Bengaluru.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found placed inside an unattended bag near the ticket counters at the airport, raising concerns about possible terror attack. The CCTV footage showed a middle aged man, dressed in formal attire, placing the bag at the airport.

The bomb detection squad took the bomb in a disposal vehicle and detonated it at an open area in the evening.

Rao is being questioned at the Halasuru Police Station in the city. He will be brought to Mangaluru for further questioning.

Rao is an engineering graduate. He also an MBA degree. He is a habitual hoax caller. He was in jail for hoax bomb calls in 2018 to Kempagowda International Airport (Bengaluru) and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station.