{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Mangaluru airport bomb scare: Aditya Rao, a habitual hoax caller, surrenders

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Mangaluru airport bomb scare: Aditya Rao, a habitual hoax caller, surrenders
A bomb disposal squad member carries the bag containing an IED for defusal. (inset) Aditya Rao.
SHARE

Mangaluru: The person who planted a bomb at the Mangaluru International Airport surrendered before police on Tuesday.

Aditya Rao, 36, who hails from Manipal in Udupi district, has surrendered at the Director General of Police in Bengaluru.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found placed inside an unattended bag near the ticket counters at the airport, raising concerns about possible terror attack. The CCTV footage showed a middle aged man, dressed in formal attire, placing the bag at the airport.
HEALTH
All you need to know about coronavirus: Airports in India on high alert, 9 dead in China

The bomb detection squad took the bomb in a disposal vehicle and detonated it at an open area in the evening.

Rao is being questioned at the Halasuru Police Station in the city. He will be brought to Mangaluru for further questioning.

Rao is an engineering graduate. He also an MBA degree. He is a habitual hoax caller. He was in jail for hoax bomb calls in 2018 to Kempagowda International Airport (Bengaluru) and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES