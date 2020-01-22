CAA protests: Mangaluru police relax norms for Keralites, no need to appear in person

The Mangaluru City Police have informed that Keralites, who received summons in connection with the December 19 violence, need not appear before the investigation team in person.

“Those who received notices need not come to Mangaluru. They just have to inform us, in writing, the reason for being in the city on the day anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest happened ,” said Mangaluru City Commissioner.

Over 2,000 Keralites, who were present in Mangaluru on December 19, were issued notices under Section 41 A of the Criminal Procedure Code by the City Crime Record Bureau (CCRB).

The police had earlier insisted that all those who received notices should appear at the Mangaluru North police station in person.

Two people died when police fired at the anti-CAA protests.

Notices to people living Kerala border

On Tuesday, Onmanorama reported about the notices issued to more than 600 people living near the Karnataka-Kerala border.

The notice asked the people to appear at the Mangaluru North Police Station at 10am on January 20. “During the course of the investigation, we received information from credible sources that you had unlawfully assembled and rioted with an intention to disrupt the public order,” read the notice.

The notice warned of legal actions if the recipients failed to turn up. “If you failed to appear, we would assume that you would continue to engage in similar unlawful activities. Your absence would lead to further legal actions,” it said.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner PS Harsha said the summons have been issued after one month's meticulous investigation. “The notice has been issued to people, seeking their co-operation with the police probe,” he said.