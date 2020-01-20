Sukhois in Thanjavur set the ball rolling for jointness: Gen Rawat

Thanjavur: India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday that the first chapter in jointness and integrated military missions has been scripted at this temple town on Monday.

In his short, crisp and pointed speech delivered during the induction of the mighty Sukhois (Su-30MKIs) into the recently-resurrected No 222 Squadron (The Tigersharks) here at the Air Force Station (AFS) Thanjavur, General Rawat said that jointness of armed forces is in focus during today’s event.

“Su-30MKI with BrahMos will be a game-changer. It will enhance the might of our own maritime domain. My role primary lies in jointness and integration,” Gen Rawat said.

He said No 222 Squadron will have to operate in conjunction with the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“You are indeed getting the tone set for true integration. You are setting the ball rolling,” he said.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R K S Bhadauria

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R K S Bhadauria used the opportunity to thank all stakeholders who helped the IAF integrate the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on the Sukhois.

“When we wanted to do it, none believed us. It was a tough ask to embed such a heavy missile on to the Sukhois. But teams from BrahMos Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and IAF undertook the mission with no previous knowledge of such a complex mission,” ACM Bhadauria said.

As reported by Onmanorama earlier, owing to the non-availability of the frontline fighters, IAF had to delay its plans to resurrect No 222 Squadron and later move them to AFS Thanjavur.

“You have waited a bit more than expected. Now, you have a big role to live up to the expectations of being lethal at first bite. Operationalise fast, well and take care of the air defence needs of Southern Peninsula by undertaking maritime missions in support of Indian Navy,” the IAF Chief said.

The IAF Chief also complimented the efforts of Group Captain Prajul Singh, the Station Commander, AFS Thanjavur and Group Captain Manoj Gera, the Commanding Officer of ‘The Tigersharks.’

Group Captain Manoj got commissioned in June 2002 and flew the MiG21 (MOFT: MiG Operational Flying Training) in Tezpur.

In 2004, he got posted to Pune (Su-30MKI Squadron) as the first pilot directly from MOFT to the Sukhois. He has close to 3000 hours of flying on the Su30MKIs and has experience undertaking all roles on the fighter.

Sukhois armed with BrahMos inducted at AFS Thanjavur

Faster Delivery

Answering a pointed query from Onmanorama on the challenges of jointness and integrations, considering all wings of the Services have independent working philosophies, ACM Bhadauria said the IAF is working on the modalities.

“We have identified areas that need greater synergy. We have also indentified the steps that need to be taken in this direction. A better clarity will come as we move on,” he said.

To another query on indigenization, ACM Bhadauria said that the IAF has been supporting all home-grown efforts.

“What matters the most is speed at which the platforms can be delivered. Be it Tejas, HTT40 or any other programme,” he said.

He also ruled out the possibility of the Rafales coming to AFS Thanjavur any time in the near future.

Carrier on Land

A serving Air Marshal told Onmanorama that AFS Thanjavur now gives IAF unmatched capability in the Indian Ocean region (IOR), especially in conjunction with AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) and FRA (Flight Refuelling Aircraft).

“Now it is possible for quick deployment to our island territories and littoral states in case of a contingency. Also, we can react to sub-conventional threats in the region,” said.

He said the Sukhois armed with BrahMos now provide hitherto unavailable air defence capability in the peninsular region.

“The air defence protection has strengthened multifold. We can now provide aerial cover for own naval operations in the region. As I told you earlier, AFS Thanjavur can now be equated to an aircraft carrier sitting on land,” he adds.

(The writer is an independent aerospace and defence journalist, who blogs at Tarmak007 and tweets @writetake.)