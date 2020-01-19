Weekend reads: Deepika Padukone's courage, Davinder Singh's arrest and eight more stories

1. Tukde tukde bollywood: Everybody – except top politicians and “nationalist” TV anchors – now looks like a tukde tukde gang member, writes Sagarika Ghose in The Times of India

2. The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt in Hindustan Times

3. The NRC is a bureaucratic paper-monster that will devour and divide India, Nayanika Mathur in Scroll.in

4 .Some questions for Doval about Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh's terror link, writes Sidharth Varadarajan in The Wire

Davinder Singh

5. By 2020 end, India will know if current politics is repeat of Indira Gandhi tenure of 1970s, writes Satish Misra in The Print

6. Lack of a conversation in the mainstream about menopause is a symptom of sexism and ageism, writes Apurva Purohit

7. The hazards of a world that’s virtually got blown to bits, writes Aresh Shirali in Mint

8. The gap between young and old has turned Britain into a dysfunctional family, writes John Harris in The Guardian

9. For a philosophical China-US coexistence, writes Zhao Minghao in China Daily

10. There is growing proximity of sports icons to the political class, and an overwhelming folded-hands endorsement of their policies, writes Sandeep Dwivedi in The Indian Express