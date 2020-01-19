New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released a mini-manifesto full of endearing promises to woo the electorate ahead of February 8 Assembly election.

Free bus ride for students, deployment of mohalla marshals for women security, a 24-hour supply of power and clean piped water to every household and reducing pollution to one-third were among 10 steps "guaranteed" by Chief Minister.

The Delhi CM said schemes like free 200 units of electricity, 20,000 litres of water and healthcare services will continue for the next five years if the Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power again and also promised basic infrastructure in unauthorized colonies as well as "a pukka house for all slum dwellers". He was releasing 'Kejriwal ka guarantee card' ahead the upcoming election.

"This is not a manifesto. It is much more than that. This guarantee card and the 10 promises listed in it will touch the lives of all the people of Delhi.

"A detailed manifesto will be released in the coming 7-10 days," he said.

Noting that people are affected by basic services like electricity, water, education, and healthcare, Kejriwal vowed to continue the existing subsidies in these sectors. "Opposition parties are spreading rumours that these services will be terminated by March 2020, after the elections. This is a lie.

"The manifesto will have a detailed set of promises addressing the issues of specific groups like advocates, teachers, students, workers etc. separately," he said.

"Those promises also will be implemented effectively in the coming five years as we fulfilled all our 70 promises made five years ago," Kejriwal added.

The AAP leader said Delhi will get a 24-hour electricity supply and 200 units will continue to be free as he listed the "10 guarantees of Kejriwal".

"Electricity will be distributed to all households through underground cables so that chaotic mess of overhead electricity cables will end," Kejriwal said.

Promising a 24-hour supply of clean piped water to every household in Delhi, he said, "When we came to power in 2015, only 58 per cent of Delhi had access to piped water. We improved it to 93 per cent.

"In the next five years, the rest seven per cent will also be added to the water network. I assure 24-hour clean drinking water straight from the tap to every household in Delhi."

"Also, the scheme of 20,000-litre free water to every household will continue," Kejriwal said.

The third assurance to the electorate is to provide quality education to all till graduation.

"Children born in Delhi will get quality education till graduation. We stopped the arbitrary fee hike in private schools in Delhi. We'll continue to facilitate the students in Delhi with loans for graduate studies. We'll build new schools wherever required.

"We will create a world-class education system for every child in Delhi. This, I take as our government's responsibility," he said.

He said the AAP government will provide cheap, accessible and better healthcare for all. "We have done a lot of work in the health sector in Delhi. We'll build more mohalla clinics, polyclinics, and hospitals.

"We are adding 15,000 beds in Delhi's government hospitals. Through modern hospitals and mohalla clinics, free and proper treatment will be given to all people in every household, to save the lives of people," Kejriwal said.

He also promised to provide the "largest and cheapest" transport system in Delhi.

"The transport system in Delhi will be made a robust one with over 11,000 buses and more than 500 kilometers of metro network.

"Apart from this, we'll develop last-mile connectivity to ensure woman safety. Along with women, free bus ride scheme will be extended to include students," he said.

Pledging to make Delhi pollution-free, Kejriwal said pollution will be reduced to one-third in the course of next five years.

He said making Delhi safe for women is one of the most important priorities of the AAP government.

"We have installed nearly 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras, and another 1.5 lakh will be installed in the next few months. The numbers don't matter, we'll install as many CCTV cameras, and street lights as needed in the city to ensure woman safety. Similar to bus marshals, Mohalla Marshals will be appointed," he said.

"Dust on roads will be removed using vacuum cleaners. With planting two crore trees, Green Delhi will be made. The Yamuna will be cleaned and made pollution-free. We promise that after five years, anyone will be able to take a dip in the Yamuna without fearing of diseases due to dirty water," Kejriwal said.

He also listed a slew of steps to make Delhi "clean and beautiful" including cleaning landfills.

"Delhi will shine after five years and become on par with international cities," Kejriwal said.

He promised to provide basic infrastructure in unauthorized colonies. "People in slums of Delhi live in extremely difficult situations. In order to give a dignified life to the slum dwellers, they will be provided with pakka houses near to the slums," Kejriwal assured.

