Modi govt eyes Hindu mobilisation with CAA: Yechury

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is keen on forging ties with all democratic-secular parties in the country, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on the sidelines of its Central Committee (CC) meet that got underway at the EMS Academy at Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. However, he made it clear that such a broad front would not be an electoral alliance.

"Broad front is not an electoral alliance. Such an argument arises as it is seen from Kerala's point of view. The situation is very different in North India, which is witnessing a major upheaval. What should be the electoral plan would be decided only then," Yechury told reporters on the side-lines of the CC meet.

The Narendra Modi government was aiming for Hindu mobilisation through Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Yechury said in his political report presented on the day one of the CC meet. However, the government has been facing unexpected protests, the report pointed out.

"The youth is in the forefront of protests to safeguard the Constitution and the country. This is a historical occasion. Political parties should try to turn the youths' stir into an agitation to isolate the Modi government," recommended the report.

The main agenda of the three-day CC meet is to deliberate on the possible role that the CPM can play in this.

The CC evaluated the joint meet of the opposition parties held on January 13 as a good beginning. Even those who stayed away from that meet are engaged in agitations and the CPM is hopeful that they would join forces in the future.

The CC meet is chaired by former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

On UDF leaving joint stir



Yechury also said that the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) were leading separate agitations in Kerala. Yechury said it was for the UDF to explain as to why it backed off from the joint agitation. "We invited; they came. Then they left. The reason for this only they know," he added.

Yechury also rejected rumours on the ties between the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and CPM. He said that there was no need to extend a special invitation to the League to join the anti-CAA protests.

UAPA charges on Alan, Thaha



Yechury also fielded questions on the arrest of youths Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fazal in Kozhikode last year over their alleged links to Maoists. The youths, law students from Thalassery, were also slapped with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"It is for the state government to explain if the youths are Maoists. Do not know if the Maoists and Muslim terrorists have joined hands in Kerala. That's for the state committee to look into,” Yechury said.

"Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already said that he did not favour the UAPA. Once the UAPA charges are filed, naturally the case would fall under the purview of the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he added.

