{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Nirbhaya case: Convicts to be executed on February 1 at 6am

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Nirbhaya case: Convicts to be executed on February 1 at 6am
Nirbhaya case convicts Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, and Vinay Sharma.
SHARE

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1, 6am against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora was hearing a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, seeking postponement of the date of his execution scheduled for January 22.

Earlier in the day, the Tihar jail authorities sought issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts.
NATION
President Kovind rejects mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that Mukesh's mercy plea was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

Singh had filed his mercy petition two days ago.

A total of six people -- Mukesh Singh, 32, Vinay Sharma, 26, Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, Pawan Gupta, 25, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were named accused in the 2012 gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student in New Delhi.

The victim, who is referred to as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She succumbed to her injuries days later, on December 29, at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she was taken for better medical treatment.
NATION
Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail admin requests hangmen for execution

The savagery of the crime shook the nation and led to country-wide protests over the issue of women's safety and seeking speedy trial of the accused.

The trial of the five adult men began in a special fast-track court in March, 2013.

Prime accused Ram Singh committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail days after the trial began.

Besides them, the juvenile, who was said to be the most brutal of the attackers, was put in a correctional home for three years. He was released in 2015 and sent to an undisclosed location amid concerns over a threat to his life. The juvenile, when released, was 20-years-old.
NATION
Convicts' execution will empower Indian women, Nirbhaya's mother responds to Jan 22 death warrant

Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan were convicted and sentenced to death in September, 2013.

They were to be hanged on January 22 at 7am in Tihar Jail, a Delhi court had announced on January 7 while issuing their death warrants.

However, the Delhi government had informed the high court during a hearing that the execution of the convicts will not take place on the designated day as a mercy plea had been filed by Mukesh.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES