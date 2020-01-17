Delhi Assembly Polls: After AAP, BJP declares 57 candidates

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the February 8 polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, fielding sitting MLA Vijender Gupta and former mayors Ravinder Gupta and Yogender Chandolia.

The list, which was released by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, also included former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and has 11 SC and four woman candidates.

The party, however, did not name its candidate against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday with Tiwari saying the candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon.

Gupta will again fight from his Rohini seat, while Mishra will contest from Model Town.

Tiwari was joined by senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the press conference where he announced the party candidates whose names were finalized at its central election committee meeting on Thursday night.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced its list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj seat.

Sisodia said the Committee has approved the names of all 70 candidates for the polls. Fifteen sitting MLAs have been replaced in the AAP list.

Congress is yet to finalize its list of nominees.

Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra said his party's process for vetting candidates is underway.

"The meetings of the party's screening committee and election committee have been held," Chopra told PTI.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. In 2015, AAP won 67 seats, BJP got three seats and the Congress drew a blank.

(With inputs from PTI)