Al Ummah leader, accomplices held in Karnataka for terror plot

Bengaluru: The head of banned terror outfit, 'Al Ummah', Mehboob Pasha, 45, was nabbed from Bengaluru in connection with a plot to whip up communal trouble in Karnataka.

Three others, identified as Jabeebullah, Mohammed Mansur and Ajmatullah, were also taken into custody.

Pasha is suspected have links with the suspects in the murder of a cop at a checkpost in Kerala-Tamil Nadu border also, according to unconfirmed reports.

Pasha, who is the chief of the Tamil Nadu based terrorist organization, was an accused in several cases. He was arrested after a joint probe conducted by the Bengaluru Police and the city's Central Crime Branch.

Kaliyakkavilai cop's murder

Special Sub-inspector (SSI) Wilson was allegedly shot and stabbed when he was on duty at the Kaliyakkavilai checkpost, close to the state border with Kerala, in Kanyakumari district by 9.30 pm on January 8.

Three rounds of shots were fired at the 58-year-old, who was set to retire in a few months.

Wilson was the only cop on duty at the checkpost near the Kerala border, set up to thwart sand smuggling.

Two live and two empty bullets were recovered from the scene.

The Kerala police had announced a reward for those who provide information about the two suspects.

Prime suspects Abdu Shameem, 29, and Taufeeq, 27, were nabbed from Udupi, Karnataka, by the Q Branch of Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday.

A five-member gang was earlier arrested from Thenmala in Kollam district by the Kerala Police in connection with the murder and were later handed over to the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch.