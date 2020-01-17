{{head.currentUpdate}}

All S-400 missiles to be delivered to India by 2025

New Delhi: Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin on Friday said all S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025.

The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started, he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a meeting of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral.

The S-400, an upgraded version of the S-300, had previously only been available to the Russian defence forces.

It is manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.

