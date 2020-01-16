Police busts two terror outfits in J&K just days ahead of Republic Day

Sringar: Police on Thursday averted a major attack ahead of Republic Day by busting a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit from Sringar and Awantipore area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday.

Huge explosive material has been recovered from five terror operatives in Sringar, police said.

“In a major success, the Sringar Police busts Jaish module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day,” J&K police said in a tweet.

"Those arrested are Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal," it added.

In another incident, an associate of LeT was arrested from Awantipora area of Pulwama district in J&K.

“Police arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit LeT in Awantipora,” a police spokesperson said.

He has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Maheed resident of Dangerpora-Padgampora in Pulwama district, the spokesman said.

"As per police records, he has been assisting the active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT operating in the areas of Padgampora, Sonrigund, Gulzarpora, Beighpora, Reshipora and Dangerpora areas of Awantipora," the spokesman added.

As per the investigation, Dar was involved in threatening and intimidating civilians residing in the area, the spokesman said adding he was also involved in providing logistic support to LeT cadres operating in Awantipora.

Case under relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation in the matter is in progress.

(With inputs from PTI)