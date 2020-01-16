{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Income Tax raid at actress Rashmika Mandanna's residence

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Income Tax raid at actress Rashmika Mandanna's residence
Actress Rashmika Mandanna.
SHARE

Bengaluru: Income Tax sleuths conducted searches at the residence and properties of popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna at Virajpet in Kodagu district, official sources said on Thursday.

Searches have also been conducted at Serenity Marriage Hall, which is owned by her family.

According to the sources, IT officials from Bengaluru reached Virajpet in three cars on Thursday morning.

Income Tax raid at actress Rashmika Mandanna's residence

The actress was not at home and was away for shooting.

Her parents were said to be at the residence when the IT officials landed.

Documents pertaining to properties, bank accounts and investments are being collected and verified, they said.

Rashmika has acted in several Kannada and Telugu movies.

Her recent film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' opposite popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is in the theatres now.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES