5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; several injured

Representational image
Bhubaneswar: Five coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha Thursday morning after the train hit a goods train, Railway officials said.

At least 25 people have been injured in the accident that happened around 7 am between Salagaon and Nergundi stations, they said.

All passengers had been admitted to a nearby hospital and they are stated to be out of danger.

The officials said there was heavy fog at the site but it was not clear what led to the accident.

(More details awaited.)

